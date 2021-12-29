Consumer Rights Day observed

SEPPA, 28 Dec: The East Kameng legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department observed the National Consumer Rights Day at the government middle school in Type II Colony here on 24 December.

LMCA Inspector Tapi T Payang briefed the students and the teachers on the Consumer Protection Act, the Legal Metrology Act and the Packaged Commodities Rules, while TDO Mekory Dodum apprised them of the “market scenario in Seppa township area” and warned them of “possible threats of monopoly in the market.” She also highlighted the importance of bills and cash memos.

CRO EKU president Beku Dolo informed the gathering about the CRO and its roles and responsibilities in serving the consumers.

Khenewa CO Nyalisa Raji highlighted the importance of “being a sustainable consumer” and asked the students to become one. She also warned the participants against the use of single-use plastic.

LMCA Manual Assistant Tagam Dai also spoke. (DIPRO)