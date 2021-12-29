One dies as Arunachal Times reporter’s house gutted, FIR lodged

DAPORIJO, 28 Dec: The house of this daily’s Daporijo correspondent Karda Natam was reduced to ashes in a devastating fire at Super Market here in Upper Subansiri district on 25 December at 10:30 pm.

A 60 years old, identified as Bomar Haji of an adjacent house under construction, succumbed to burn injuries.

Except his personal car, all his belongings, including local ornaments, cameras, computer sets, drone, etc, worth more than Rs 1 crore were destroyed in the fire, Natam said.

He said he suspects that some miscreants might have set the house on fire. An FIR in this regard was lodged at the Daporijo police station on the night of the occurrence of the incident, Natam said.

Local MLA Taniya Soki visited the affected family and provided some relief.

DC Mika Nyori and members of the Tagin Cultural Society also visited the fire victims.

Natam, who along with his family members is currently taking shelter at one of his relatives’ house, said that no relief has been received from the administration till date.