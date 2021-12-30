2nd Gumball India culminates at Kaho

KAHO, 29 Dec: The second edition of the Gumball India, organized by InCarNation Sports culminated its journey at Kaho in Anjaw district on Wednesday.

Kushagrr Agarwal and Rajatesh Maji (Team KARM 2.0), Noida won the first position in the general category, while Ashish Budhiya and Rohit Kashyap (Team Defenders) of Ranchi and Aditya Sharma and Alok Mishra (Team Urban Nomads) of Delhi came in second and third positions, respectively.

In the specially-abled category, Prashant Gaukar and Digvijay Singh (Team Able Warriors) of Nagpur and Haridwar won the first position.

Joginder Singh and Yashwardhan (Team Ace) of Hyderabad and Jamshedpur and Somya Davar and Shivam Saluja (Team Living Life on Wheels) of Delhi and Jaipur came in second and third positions, respectively.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at the Golden Pagoda, Namsai, where Namsai DC RK Sharma and Superintendent of Police Dr DW Thungon handed over the trophies to the winners.

The trans-India endurance driving competition started its journey this year from Koteshwar in Kutch district of Gujarat on 24 December.

It was a real endurance test with 82 hours of non-stop driving through Rann of Kutch, Aravalli Hills, historical monuments of Madhya Pradesh, plains of Bihar and Assam. The event culminated with the hoisting of the Indian flag at Kaho village-the first village from the India-China border.

This year, 16 participants took part. They drove through 4000 + km virtually non-stop and reached the finishing point. Drivers from various cities, including Guwahati, Kolkata, Delhi, Jammu, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kochi participated in it.

The event was part of ‘Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration’ and was initiated by Arunachal Pradesh Tourism to promote domestic tourism in the state.

To encourage more inclusiveness, the organizers had also tied up with Padma Shri Deepa Malik’s NGO Wheeling Happiness which provided free entry to two teams of specially-abled drivers.

The next edition of Gumball India will be back in 2022.