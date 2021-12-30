State level workshop on PMEGP held

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) organized a one-day state level workshop on ‘Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) at Waii International hotel here on Wednesday.

The objective of the workshop was to bring all stakeholders together in one platform for the better implementation of the schemes for generation of employment opportunities for youth in rural and urban sectors of the state.

Inaugurating the workshop, member of the NEZ-KVIC Duyu Tamo stressed on the 100 percent utilization of the margin money for this financial year. Tamo also assured full cooperation from the KVIC central office for fulfilling the Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision.

Technical presentation, discussion on district-wise achievement of the scheme and awareness on the requisite circulars/ guidelines for all the implementing agencies were other highlights of the programme.

Deputy CEO in-charge of the NEZ-KVIC Dr Sukamal Deb also extended full co-operation for the achievement of the PMEGP targets, said an official release.

KVIB chairman Dominic Tadar, Industries Director Taru Talo, KVIC Director in-charge Aman Deep and officials from district industries centres, banks, and successful entrepreneurs attended the programme.