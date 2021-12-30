In a decision that can have far-reaching consequences, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom on Monday announced that land passbooks of those who have been allotted government plots will not be renewed.

Not only this, but Potom also made it clear that no fresh allotment will be given to people who have encroached on government land. This comes even as a team deputed by the housing director will start verifying the encroachment on general pool quarters in the ICR, starting from 4 January, 2022 onwards.

The announcement of the DC has been received well on social media.

People have expressed the hope that this move will help in recovering the encroached government land and also put an end to rampant encroachment of the government land.

The encroachment has become a big menace, especially in the ICR. Today, a majority of government quarters have been demolished and encroached by land sharks. There is hardly any government land left for future development.

In this regard, the decision to conduct a verification process to identify the encroachment on general pool quarters in the ICR is a good move. It will give a fair idea to the government.

After that, they can make a decision on what to do with it. The state government needs to take more initiative to control the malaise of encroachment in the state capital.