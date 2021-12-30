Mock drill on earthquake  conducted at state museum

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: Doimukh based 12 NDRF in collaboration with the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration on Wednesday conducted mock exercise on earthquake as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the JN State Museum (JNSM) here on Wednesday.

Creating a hypothetical scenario of an earthquake with the cooperation of Research Director Batem Pertin, the NDRF personnel, led by Deputy Commandant PN Singh conducted mock rescue and evacuation successfully. The team also gave a demonstration on medical first aid.

DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam informed that the exercise was well coordinated and everyone was well aware of their roles and responsibilities.

The exercise concluded with a debriefing session by Pertin. (DIPRO)