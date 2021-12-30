CRPF renovates school toilets

KHONSA, 29 Dec: The 36 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) renovated the toilets of the Government Higher Secondary School here in Tirap district during a civic action programme on Wednesday.

The renovation was necessitated as the conditions of the toilets were in a very bad shape.

MLA Wanglam Sawin, who was also present on the occasion, thanked the battalion and all its officers for renovating the facilities toilets and the urinals.

The battalion’s Commandant Pawan Kumar Singh spoke about the importance of toilets in the schools and said that dirty toilets or bathrooms can lead to serious health hazards and cause diseases. (DIPRO)