3-day bakery course concludes

Correspondent

OYAN, 29 Dec: The three days bakery training organized by Young Mission Adventure Club (YMAC) concluded at Oyan village in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The resource persons imparted training to the participants on the different methods of preparation of besan cookies and cream cakes with practical demonstration.

Thirty women from various SHGs of Oyan and Sika Bamin villages of East Siang district attended the training.

Similar training programmes will be conducted in Lower Dibang Valley district in the first week of the next month, said YMAC’s chairman Yomjum Yonggam.

The NABARD sponsored bakery course was conducted in collaboration with Kanti Vacation Tours & Treks of Oyan.

Earlier on Monday, the programme was inaugurated by NABARD DDM Nitya Mili.