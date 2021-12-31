Si-Donyi volleyball tournament and half marathon organized

DAPORIJO, 30 Dec: Ngomdir Brothers lifted the 2nd Dubi Rumte Memorial Central Si-Donyi Volleyball Trophy, beating Chetam Volleyball Club in straight 26-18, 25-20, 25-15 sets here in Upper Subansiri district on 28 December.

The award for the disciplined team was also bagged by Chetam Volleyball Club. Jamru Naku of Ngomdir Brothers was adjudged the best player.

The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000 along with a trophy, while the runner-up team was given Rs 20,000 with a trophy.

Local MLA Taniya Soki and social worker Pugo Batak handed over the trophies and cash prizes to the winner and the runner-up teams.

The tournament was sponsored by the family members of late Dubi Rumte. Six teams participated in it.

The central Si-Donyi festival half marathon, themed ‘Run for save culture and save identity’, was also organized on Thursday.

The 12-km race started from the TAH and VKV road junction, passed through 5-km bridge point and finished at the festival ground here.

Tapo Darba won the race for the fifth time. He clocked 30.30 minutes. Darba had earlier won the race in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The organizers said that he runs from Itanagar to Naharlagun thrice a week. Rohit Maying came in second position with a timing of 32.42 minutes.

Rakesh Rai (34.10), Poppin Nirin (35.20) and Biru Maying (38.47) finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, and were awarded consolation prizes.

All of them were awarded cash prizes.

Tagin Cultural Society secretary-general Tuter Dulom, festival celebration committee chairman Dosh Dasi and secretary Reri Tago Dulom were present on the occasion.

Sixteen runners took part in the half marathon.