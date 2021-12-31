Capital Complex register 2nd win in U-17 Girls’ State Level Subroto Cup and School Games Football Tournament

TEZU, 30 Dec: Capital Complex registered their second consecutive win in the league stage of the 3rd U-17 Subroto Cup and School Games Football Tournament, beating Lohit 6-0 at Jubilee ground here in Lohit district on Thursday.

Capital Complex had defeated West Siang 4-0 in the opening match on Wednesday.

In another match played at Jubilee ground, Kra Daadi defeated Tirap 2-1.

Other match results:

Kurung Kumey beat Siang 1-0, Shi-Yomi beat Anjaw 1-0, East Siang beat Lower Dibang Valley 5-0, and West Siang drew with Upper Siang (0-0).