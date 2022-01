DAPORIJO, 31 Dec: The Upper Subansiri KVK organized a fortnight long series of cleanliness drives at Daporijo, Bui, Lida, Kuporijo, Nima, Liruk, Belo, Taji-Param and Maro from 16-31 December.

Cleanliness and sanitation drives were conducted in the villages, campuses, residential areas and marketplaces during the programme, and awareness on ‘waste to wealth’, clean and green technology, organic farming, etc, was also generated.