Contractors’ body lodges complaint against selection of outside firm

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: The All Kurung Kumey District Govt Registered Contractor Association has raised objection to the alleged selection of a firm from outside Kurung Kumey for execution of tender works in the district.

In a complaint it lodged with the rural development (RD) director on 29 December, the association said that the selection of a Papum Pare-based firm [vide NIT No DRDA/KKD/MGNREGA/NIT-02/2021-22, dated 24/11/2021 (Package No 6, Nyapin Block)] for execution of works in Kurung Kumey was in violation of the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentives, Development and Promotional) Act, 2015.

“There is a clear cut direction to the entire heads of departments of Kurung Kumey district to follow the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentives, Development and Promotional) Act, 2015 by deputy commissioner.

But the DRDA in Koloriang has violated the order of the DC,” the association claimed.

It appealed to the RD director to direct the Koloriang-based DRDA project director to “cancel the firm from Papum Pare district and select a bonafide firm of Kurung Kumey for awarding the works.