Gov, CM convey new year greetings

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the new year.

The governor in his message exhorted all to “make a new year resolution to render active cooperation and participation in the efforts of the state government for forging ahead in its developmental march with the rest of India.”

“On this joyous occasion, let us pledge to work hard, in the true spirit of ‘work is worship’, to make Arunachal Pradesh a prosperous state of our country,” he said.

The chief minister in his message said, “2021 is going by and it is taking with it many memories – both good and bad – upon which we have to build on, no matter what.”

Khandu thanked everyone, especially the healthcare and frontline workers, “for successfully combating the Covid pandemic and cooperating with the government to sail through the bad days.”

He, however, cautioned that the war against Covid is not over, and appealed to all to adhere to the protocols issued by the health department while celebrating the New Year eve.

Khandu said that his government has adopted an approach for “holistic development of each and every region of Arunachal Pradesh through the mantra of equitable distribution.”

“Let this new year be the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)