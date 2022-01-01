Donyi-Polo Day celebrated in E/Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 31 Dec: The Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang on Friday celebrated Donyi-Polo Day with traditional fervour in various parts of East Siang district.

Attending the programmes at different ganggings in Pasighat West (Ruksin) area, local MLA Ninong Ering urged the believers of Donyi Poloism to be kind to others and maintain communal harmony.

Renowned artist and Sangeet Natak Akademi member Delong Padung, participating in the celebration in Rayang village, appealed to the tribal people to preserve their ancestral tradition and culture.

“The tribal people living in the northeastern region should preserve and promote indigenous faith and folk culture to keep their identity intact,” he said.

Hoisting of the Donyi-Polo flag, congregational prayer, and presentation of devotional songs and dances were the main attractions of the celebration.