Niki awarded title of Renchi

NEW DELHI, 31 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate Do Association (APAKA) president Yarda Niki was awarded the title of Renchi by the Karate India Organization (KIO) during its annual general body meeting here on 29 November.

Niki has been awarded the title in recognition of his achievements and experience and his contribution towards the martial arts, the KIO said.

Already holding a 6 dan black belt and the title of Shihan, he is the first from the state to be awarded the title of Renchi.

APAKA general secretary John Bagang and its treasurer Rakom Dugi were also awarded the title of Shihan by the KIO.

Both Niki and Bagang attended the meeting, and they said that the meeting was “fruitful.”