State reports 2 Covid-19 deaths, toll reaches 282

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: The state reported two Covid-19-related deaths on Friday, taking the death toll to 282. One of the deaths was registered on Thursday.

According to the DHS report, a 62-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Lohit died at the AMCH in Dibrugarh (Assam) at 1 am on Friday. The patient had complained of cough and breathing problem since 24 December and had tested Covid-19 positive through TrueNat at the zonal hospital in Tezu on 29 December. He was referred to the AMCH on 30 December.

The patient was fully vaccinated.

A 48-year-old male patient with comorbidity from West Kameng died at the DCHC in Rupa at 9:20 pm on Thursday. The patient had complained of cough and fever since 25 December and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the Rupa CHC on 30 December. He was admitted to the DCHC on the same day. He was also fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday reported four fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom one is symptomatic.

The ICR reported three Covid-19 cases, while Tawang reported one case.

With 6.3 percent, Tawang reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

The state currently has 21 active cases (see full bulletin )