P/Pare DA distributes piglets under APDS

BORUM, 3 Jan: The Papum Pare district administration on Monday distributed piglets along with fodder, medicines, cleaning materials and equipment to 70 beneficiaries of the Borum zilla parishad segment in a function at the Borum ground.

The programme was organized by the district animal husbandry and veterinary & dairy development officer, with support from the panchayat leaders, including ZPM Tok Tama.

Yupia ADC Tadang Bodung, District Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Officer Dagge Riba and Borum BDO Y Dawe also attended the distribution programme, which was organized under the Arun Pig Development Scheme (APDS) of 2019-20.

As per information, piglets will be distributed to more than 2,000 beneficiaries across the district.