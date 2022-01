RAGA, 3 Jan: One MIBT house and a kutcha house were reduced to ashes in a fire incident that occurred here in Kamle district on 1 January at 4 am.

The district administration has provided immediate relief to victim Nima Godak through Raga ZPM Tatem Chamrak.

“The properties lost and damages are being assessed by the district administration,” said Raga EAC Hage Tarung. (DIPRO)