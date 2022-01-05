Badminton court inaugurated

CHIMPU, 4 Jan: IMC Ward 1 Corporator Lokam Anand inaugurated a badminton court at the police station here on Tuesday, in the presence of ICR SP Jimmy Chiram and others.

Dedicating the badminton court to the police personnel, Anand expressed hope that the court would “help maintain physical fitness of the police personnel working in Chimpu PS and others during their free time.”

Chiram motivated the police personnel to work without stress. “We are committed to the service of the people of the capital region in maintaining peace and tranquillity, and will continue to do so,” the SP said.

OC Inspector AK Pandey and residents of Ward 1 were also present on the occasion.