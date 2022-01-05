KV student dies in accident

ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: A Class 9 student of the Kendriya Vidyala (KV) here was hit and killed by a speeding car in Ranabari, near Laluk in Assam, on 2 January.

The student, Disha Saikia, was returning from Lakhimpur to Itanagar when a speeding car hit her while she was getting out of a parked car.

The police have seized the car, but no arrest has been made.

Eyewitnesses said that the car that hit the student was speeding.

Disha left behind her parents. Her father is Nobo Saikia, the head of the printing section of The Arunachal Times.

Disha’s last rites were conducted the next day after postmortem.