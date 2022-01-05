Fire engulfs 2 houses in Chatting

LONGDING, 4 Jan: Two houses were engulfed in a massive fire that broke out on the night of 3 January, at around 10:30 pm, in Chatting village in Longding district.

No loss of life or injury was reported. However, properties were lost in the fire.

While the villagers managed to control the fire, the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles provided immediate assistance by helping the villagers in reconstructing the houses on the same day, and also provided immediate emergency ration and medical help. (DIPRO)