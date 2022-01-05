Resolution of boundary rows with Meghalaya, Arunachal expected this year: Assam CM

DULIAJAN, 4 Jan: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he is hopeful for “some resolution” of the longstanding boundary disputes with Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya this year.

However, it will take more time to settle the boundary rows with Nagaland and Mizoram, he said while addressing a press conference here in Dibrugarh district at the end of a two-day conference of superintendents of police.

Regarding the disputes with Arunachal, Sarma said that it will be pursued once the settlement with Meghalaya is done.

“The disputes with Meghalaya are very small, except for in a couple of areas. The disputes are mostly on paper and there is no question of anyone influencing the boundary residents to choose sides without their own will,” Sarma said.

He said that the disputes with Arunachal were “almost resolved” in 1987, but some technical issues kept the final settlement pending.

“We are hopeful of resolving the disputes with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh by this year,” he added.

Assam and Arunachal share an 804.1-km boundary and there are 1,200 points of dispute. (PTI)