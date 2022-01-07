Arunachal records 1.60% increase in electors 

ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: The final photo electoral rolls of Arunachal Pradesh have been released containing the names of total 8,19,229 electors.

As per the final photo electoral rolls- 2022, the state has recorded 1.60 percent increase in electors over the previous final electoral rolls.

The final electoral rolls published by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, has 4,03,430 male electors and 4,15,799 female electors, and total electors are 8,19,229.

The main focus is to include the names of young voters who have attained the age of 18 years on 1.1.2022 and also to remove the names of multiple voters in accordance with the guidelines of the ECI, an official release said.

All the newly enrolled electors can check their names in the electoral rolls of 2022 which were uploaded in ceo website www.ceoarunachal.nic.in or through the mobile application www.nsvp.in/ Voters Helpline, the release added.