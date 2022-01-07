Workshop on SECURE

ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: The Rural Development Department began its eight-day state level training-cum-workshop on ‘Software for Estimate Calculation Using Rural Rates for Employment (SECURE)’ under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) at the State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) here on Thursday.

SECURE is a web-based application through which estimates of works taken up under the MGNREGA are prepared, and approvals for technical/ administrative sanctions are taken online.

The workshop was divided into three batches of participants from different districts.

Training for the first batch, which started on 6 January comprises of participants from six districts, namely Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Upper Subansiri and Kamle.

The participants for the training are the officers who generally deal with preparation of estimates at the district and block levels, such as assistant project officers (Tech/ RE), technical assistants (DRDA) and extension officers (RE).

In his inaugural speech, RD Director Kego Jilen highlighted the importance of training on new applications. He also requested all the officials present to be dedicated towards their work, and reiterated the mantra that the success of every programme depends on team effort. He further assured to provide all the assistance at his disposal.

APPO (Tech) Er JD Prasad gave a presentation on the history behind the implementation of SECURE. He also briefed the participants on the advantage of using the application.

SECURE State Nodal Officer Er Pisa Nongte gave a thorough online training on how to prepare estimates for work under the MGNREGA using the SECURE application.