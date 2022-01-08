2 arrested for trying to sell drugs

BANDERDEWA, 7 Jan: The Banderdewa police have arrested two persons, identified as Nazirul Ali alias Bablu and Pradeep Nath, both residents of Assam, for allegedly trying to sell suspected narcotic substances at the Dikrong river’s bank behind the iron factory here on Friday.

ICR SP (in-charge) Neelam Nega informed that, on receipt of input, Banderdewa PS OC Inspector Tadu Hassang, along with Executive Magistrate Ritu Tawe and a police team conducted a raid in the area, during which the duo was arrested.

“Eighty numbers of vials containing pink colour powder (suspected to be narcotic substances) measuring 106.40 gms (with containers), 9.77 gms (without containers) were recovered from the arrested persons.

Accordingly, all the legal formalities prescribed under NDPS Act were done in the presence of the executive magistrate and independent witnesses,” informed the SP.

A case [No 01/2022 u/s 21 (b)/22 (b) NDPS Act] has been registered, he added.