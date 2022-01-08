Vaccination drives to be carried out at every school in ICR

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: Covid vaccination drives will be carried out at every school in the capital region for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom, who held a virtual meeting with ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme, DDSE ST Zara, the DRCHO, the MOs and principals and headmasters of government as well as private schools of the capital on Friday, urged the DMO and the DDSE along with their teams to “coordinate and cooperate with each other for cent percent vaccination coverage.”

Dr Perme said that vaccination under the ‘Har School Dastak’ campaign has already started in the capital region, and that a vaccination session was held at the Kendriya Vidayalaya at the NERIST on Friday.

He said that the medical teams are ready to conduct as many drives as required by the school authorities. The DMO also appealed to reluctant parents to cooperate with the vaccine teams and to get their wards vaccinated. As informed by school authorities, there are parents who are reluctant to get their children vaccinated.

Highlighting the benefits of getting vaccinated, Dr Perme requested the school authorities to carry out awareness on the importance of vaccination among the students and parents.

He gave assurance that the medical teams would do their part in generating awareness about Covid vaccination. (DIPRO)