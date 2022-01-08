Gov, IRCS members discuss Covid-19

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: Functionaries of the state unit of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) called on Governor BD Mshra at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday and discussed the Covid-19 pandemic protocols and precautions, and the measures to be taken now in view of the increasing Covid cases.

The governor, who is also the president of the state IRCS, advised the functionaries to “aim at training at least one male volunteer and one female volunteer about first aid in every village of the state,” and stressed on having a large team of trained volunteers in the state.

Expressing concern over the sudden spike in Covid cases in the state, Mishra appealed to the people to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated.

State IRCS honorary secretary Dr Emi Rumi, joint secretary Tame Anuk Tarh and nodal officer (training & HR) Dr Marli Ete were also present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)