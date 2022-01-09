To the patriots

— Km.KristinaYommin

Cl-IX, VKV Roing

LDV Dist. Arunachal Pradesh

The land we seek refuge in

The land that provided us a reason to begin

Liberty, prosperity and sanctity

All gifted to us from her within.

Patriotism lies in each one of us

Like every other emotion

That settles in our heart.

From the moment we occur on earth

All of us are filled with love for the soil

That we learned to walk

Our very first step on.

I do not claim to be a patriot

For patriotism requires courage

Which I surely lack being rather average

But I do love this country.

For all the love and memories I treasure

All I can do is be a raconteur

For the ones who do have courage

As for this poem- It is to them

The ones dying yet fighting

For the land we all hold dear.

This is to tell them

Their proximity in this country

Is a wondrous miracle

To all the soldiers who die in a battle

In the terrains of rain and thorn and pain.

Oh! this is to tell you

That every person in this country

Has become a raconteur

Telling on your oracle

To millions of generations passing by.

Your sacrifices will never be forgotten

For eons you saved our land

From being trodden.