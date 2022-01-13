People of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) were hoping that the 36 hours ICR bandh would be called off. However, with the government and the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) adamant with their respective stands, we are now left with a bandh which has been declared illegal by the district administration.

It remains to be seen whether the citizens and markets will defy the bandh.

One can only hope that both the government and the organisation will be responsible and will ensure peace.

Itanagar is not new to violence during bandhs so extra precaution must be taken by bandh callers and the government.

Use of force should be avoided by either side.

ANYA has said that if any unfortunate violence occurs during the bandh call, the government shall be responsible for it, while the government says that it will take strict legal action. The bandh callers and government may dare each other as much as they want through the media as long as they maintain peace. Violence should be avoided at all cost. Let peace prevail.