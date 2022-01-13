Late Soipho Pansa Memorial Volleyball Tournament begins

KAMHUA NOKNU, 12 Jan: The first ever Late Soipho Pansa Memorial Circle Level Volleyball Tournament was inaugurated here under Longding district on Wednesday by Minister for RWD & Science & Technology, Honchun Ngandam.

A total of 18 teams from Pongchau and Wakka assembly constituency of Longding are taking part in the tournament.

In his inaugural address, Ngandam who is the MLA of Pongchau-Wakka, appealed to the youths to take up games and sports and stay away from drugs.

The minister also appreciated the village chief, PRI leaders and family members of late Soipho Pansa and urged upon the youths and students of the area to emulate the work of late Pansa, who had always worked for the development of the area.

While responding to a memorandum, the minister assured to take up all the issues in a phased manner.

Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego, PRI members, village chief, youth leaders and members of Kamhua Noknu Students’ Union were also present.