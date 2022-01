ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu.

Conveying warm felicitations to the Sanatani, Tamil and Assamese people residing in the state, Mishra in his message expressed hope that the festive season and the new year would be filled with peace, happiness and prosperity for all.

He also urged the people to strictly observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. (Raj Bhavan)