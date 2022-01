KHONSA , 13 Jan: The Tirap District Task Force on Immunization (DTFI) has decided to start testing at various points of entry (PoE) to the district as a precautionary measure.

Apprising the DTFI members of the latest SOPs issued by the administration in view of the emergence of the Omicron variant in India, DC Taro Mize urged all stakeholders, especially the frontline workers, not to avail earned leave, except on unavoidable grounds.

DMO Dr N Lowang also spoke. (DIPRO)