ArSRLM recruitment rescheduled

ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) has rescheduled the recruitment of the 5th batch, which had been scheduled to commence on 15 January.

The recruitment process will now commence on 29 January.

“The admit cards would be reissued and the revised link would be placed on website on 22 January, 2022 afternoon. All the candidates are advised to diligently follow the official website of ArSRLM, ie, www.arsrlm.in, for being periodically updated concerning the recruitment process,” the ArSRLM stated in a press release.