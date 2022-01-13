National Youth Day marks 160th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: National Youth Day (NYD) was celebrated across the state by field kendras of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), marking the 160th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The Nehru Yuva Kendra, Itanagar, in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs jointly organized a mass-run cum cycle rally from Akashdeep market to IG Park. The event was cut short due to heavy rain in the morning.

Around 100 youths had participated in it.

In Seppa, a placard and poster rally was organized to mark the occasion. It was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Abhisekh Polumatla.

Members from Nadar Namlo, Ramakrishna Mission staff, students of Government Middle College, Wessang and Government Higher Secondary School participated in the event holding placards and messages on Swami Vivekananda’s teachings and philosophy for life at the Seppa general ground.

In Pasighat, a blood donation drive was organized at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital by the NYK volunteers, led by district youth officer Mahit Rabha.

In Tawang also a rally was organized by the volunteers of NYK to mark the occasion.

Later on the day, the youths and volunteers witnessed the virtual inauguration of the National Youth Festival 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their respective district offices and blocks.

The monks of RKM Hospital, Itanagar paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary in a progamme organized at the RKM complex here by Naharlagun-based Vivekananda Study Circle (VCS) as part of the NYD celebration.

In the evening, a separate programme was organised at VSC premises to pay homage to the great India saint.

The prizes for drawing and quiz competition, which were organized among the students and youth of Itanagar and Naharlagun on 8 and 9 January, were also distributed on the occasion.