LONGDING, 13 Jan: The Tinsukia (Assam)-based TDS income tax officer, in collaboration with the Longding district administration, organized a workshop on TDS and TCS for all drawing and disbursing officers (DDO) of Longding district here on Tuesday.

Tinsukia Income Tax Officer Lalu Prasad Singh imparted the training and highlighted the role of the DDOs, accounts officers and cashiers. (DIPRO)