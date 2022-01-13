Bee colony boxes distributed

NAMSAI, 13 Jan: The Namsai KVK distributed 45 boxes of bee colonies and accessories among 20 farmers of Namsai, Podumoni and Kungseng during a three-day ‘training-cum-input distribution programme’ on scientific beekeeping which concluded here on Thursday.

KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Debasis Sasmal explained the importance of honeybee for production of crops, while plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora provided information about the species of honeybee, floral selection, communication behaviour, enemies and diseases of honeybee, and bee products.

The KVK later helped the farmers set up bee colonies in their fields.