Youth awareness conclaves held

LONGDING, 13 Jan: The Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles conducted ‘youth awareness conclaves’ on the occasion of the National Youth Day at Kamhua Noknu and Pongchau villages in Longding district on Wednesday.

The conclave underlined the issues of unemployment, drug addiction and violence among the youths. The catastrophic impact of drug abuse and violence on the society was discussed, and the youths were made aware of the concerted efforts required to address such challenges.

The village youths were also apprised of the career opportunities in the armed forces and government institutions, and were assured of assistance and guidance. (DIPRO)