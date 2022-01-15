Azad Basfore from Arunachal conferred ‘Strongman of India’ title in Nat’l Powerlifting Game

NOIDA, 14 Jan: Azad Basfore from Arunachal Pradesh won the ‘Strongman of India’ title in the National Powerlifting Game which was held here in Uttar Pradesh from 8 to 9 January.

Basfore, who is also the general secretary of WPC Arunachal, has won the title for the second consecutive time. He had been awarded the title in 2021 also.

Basfore won a gold medal in the 75 kg bodyweight senior category and set a new record in the category under WPC India, bench-pressing 200 kgs.

The WPC Arunachal team also hauled a number of medals in the national event in various categories. The winners are: Katbang Bayang (1 gold in the 56 kg bodyweight senior category), Ongbem Mossang (1 gold in the 56 kg bodyweight junior category), Marjom Ete (1 gold and 1 silver in the 67.5 kg bodyweight junior category), Kipa Nguri (1 silver in the 48 kg bodyweight junior category), Ninimum Nara (3 gold in the 48 kg bodyweight junior category), Kipa Yanu (1 gold in the 48 kg bodyweight senior category), Riba Singhi (2 gold in the 67.5 kg bodyweight senior category), Abhijit Rajkhowa (1 gold in the 90 kg bodyweight Master I category) and Askar Ali (1 bronze in the 75 kg bodyweight junior category).