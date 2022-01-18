FDP on smart mfg underway

NIRJULI, 17 Jan: The mechanical engineering department of the NERIST here is organizing a faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Smart manufacturing – scope and challenges in research’ from 17 to 21 January.

The programme is part of New Delhi-based AICTE Training and Learning Academy’s endeavour to encourage academic excellence in technical education.

“In view of the unprecedented Covid-19 backdrop, this year 1,500 FDPs in various emerging areas have been scheduled in online mode and 34 such FDPs are commencing on 17 January,” the NERIST informed in a release.

On the first day, the NERIST’s Mechanical Engineering Assistant Professor Dr Santosh Kumar Tamang informed the participants that “the course will address the emerging areas in smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, along with hands-on training on the respective state-of-the-art open-source simulators.”

Mechanical Engineering Department Head Prof S Mahto spoke about the significance of smart manufacturing and global supply chain management to increase the overall economy of the country.