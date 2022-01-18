Rishi XI win Mikong Winter Cricket Tourney

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

MIKONG, 17 Jan: Rishi XI of Jonai (Assam) won the 8th edition of the Mikong Winter Cricket Tournament, defeating Mikong team in the final match played at the UPS playground here in East Siang district on Monday.

Host Mikong batted first and scored 111 runs, losing 9 wickets. Rishi XI crossed the target in the 18th over, losing 8 wickets.

The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 30,000, while the runner-up team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 15,000.

Twenty-four cricket teams from the state and neighbouring Assam had taken part in the tournament.

Addressing the concluding function, retired elementary education director Tapi Gao urged the organizers of the event to “invite sports teams from Assam in any tournament in the coming days and develop a friendly relation with the people of Assam.”

Among others, East Siang District Olympic Association vice president Tabom Saroh and GBs attended the concluding ceremony.