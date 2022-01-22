Many health workers infected as state witnesses Covid-19 surge

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: The number of Covid-19 cases in the state has suddenly peaked with around 300 to over 400 Covid-19 cases detected within the recent week.

Apart from the general public, an alarming rate of infection has also been witnessed among many healthcare workers. A number of healthcare workers have contracted the virus, which health experts say is unavoidable at this stage.

A senior health official stated that the current strain of the infection “is probably of Omicron variant, which has a very high infectivity rate, though it is 60 percent less virulent than previous strains.”

“So, not many hospital admissions, as well as deaths are reported. Positive peaking is unavoidable at this stage, unless strict Covid protocol is maintained. Symptoms are more of upper respiratory – sore throat, cough, pharyngitis, body ache, fever, etc – unlike Covid pneumonia like the last time, but everyone still needs to take care and practice Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated voluntarily,” the senior official added.

Asked if any case of the Omicron variant has been detected in the state so far, the health official informed that the microbiology department and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme have sent samples for whole genome sequencing and they are yet to get any update on it.

The senior health official, however, expressed concern that “many do not get tested and those who do self-testing do not report later as kits are now also available over the counter in many pharmacies in the capital.”

Despite many healthcare workers testing positive for Covid, it has presently not affected the health services as OPD, emergency and OT services have not stopped.