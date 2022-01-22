SDP on hand embroidery held

PIYONG, 21 Jan: Thirty rural unemployed women and members of SHGs here in Namsai district benefitted from a skill development programme (SDP) on hand embroidery which concluded on Friday.

The programme, sponsored by the NABARD and conducted by NGO Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust, featured a wide range of skill development training.

Addressing the valedictory function, Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun said that, “with skill and value addition, rural women can become entrepreneurs.”

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy advised the participants to make unique items which can be marketed in the local area. “The long-term vision is to promote and nurture an off-farm producers’ organization out of the trained entrepreneurs,” he said, and dwelt on the NABARD’s schemes for promotion of farm and off-farm sectors in rural areas.

ADTH Jhumsor Rime, NOSAAP CEO Chow Athina Chauhai and the Piyong ZPM also spoke.

Prizes, trophies and certificates were later distributed to those who completed the training programme.