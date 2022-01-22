DBS Kheti declared containment zone after 33 students test Covid-19 positive

KHETI, 21 Jan: The Don Bosco School (DBS) here in Tirap district has been declared a containment zone for 10 days after 33 out of a total of 60 students tested Covid-19 positive during tests carried out by the health department on Friday.

An order issued by Tirap DC Taro Mize read, “On enquiry it has been brought to my knowledge that the school authorities have allowed Class 9 and 10 students inside the hostel of the school as per the consent of the parents despite having been aware of the SDMA Order No SEOC/DRR&DM/01/2011-12, dated Itanagar, 11/1/2022 and DC Tirap Order No KSA/DDMA/COVID-19/2021, dated Khonsa, the 12th January 2022 and as such it is anticipated that more staff and students may be infected with Covid-19 virus for which necessary contact tracing and testing is required to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus.”

During the containment period, no individual (student or staffer) shall be allowed to enter or exit the zone till contact tracing and testing are conducted.

The EAC (judicial) has been asked to cordon off the area and deploy security personnel.

“The principal, Don Bosco School, Kheti will ensure that no students from one hostel will move to another hostel during the containment period. All positive cases to be kept in isolation by school authorities on the advice of the Khonsa DMO,” the order further read.