We want AFSPA lifted but with Centre’s mutual consent; national security first priority: Manipur CM

NEW DELHI, 23 Jan: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that the people of his state, including himself, want the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA but only after mutual understanding with the Centre as national security is their top priority.

“I believe AFSPA can be lifted gradually with the consent of the central government. But we must remember, there is no political stability in Myanmar and we share the border with that nation,” the chief minister told PTI in an interview here.

Withdrawing the AFSPA, which has seen numerous agitations in the state, including the famous case of the country’s longest fast for any cause by Irom Sharmila, remains an important issue and may again figure politically, given the killing of 14 civilians in firing by army personnel in neighbouring Nagaland recently.

“We are a border state and share an international border with Myanmar. I have to see the national interest as well. But as a Manipuri and as chief minister of Manipur, I want that AFSPA should be lifted,” Singh said.

“But at the same time, it is not possible to do so without assessing the ground situation. Without consulting the central government, it is not possible and desirable,” he added.

“People of Manipur, including me, want that AFSPA should be lifted but after the mutual understanding with the central government as national security is the first priority for us,” he added.

Singh said no major unwanted incidents have been reported in the last five years and insurgency has come down by 90 percent.

“Manipur government is also trying to have a meaningful dialogue with Manipuri insurgents living in Myanmar,” he added.

Nevertheless, militancy by numerous groups still remains a bugbear in the politics of the state. A spike in attacks like the November ambush on an Assam Rifles colonel and his family could turn law and order into the biggest issue overshadowing development work. (PTI)