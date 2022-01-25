The decision of the Miao subdivision administration in Changlang district to start a ‘free sports equipment bank’ at the ADC office in Miao is a praiseworthy move. Under this initiative, youths can freely borrow equipment such as cricket kit, badminton racquets, TT paddles, football, volleyball, nets, skating board, chessboard, carrom board, etc, for playing and then return the equipment back to the sports bank after finishing their game. This will help the children belonging to poor economic backgrounds. Many of them fail to play sports of their choice due to lack of availability of money to buy equipment.

This initiative can be replicated throughout the state. Such free sports equipment banks should be established in every nook and corner of the state. This will provide much-needed impetus to the sports sector in the state. Also, it will help to keep the children away from antisocial activities and drug/alcohol consumption. Sports keep children fit too. However, the free sports equipment bank initiative should be taken to every part of the state after planning properly. Quite often, even the best ideas fail to get properly implemented on the ground due to lack of sincerity and poor execution on the part of the implementing agencies.