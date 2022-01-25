Futsal tournament underway

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 24 Jan: Namphai-I FC (A Team) and Vijaynagar won their respective matches on the first day of a futsal tournament which began at the futsal ground here in Changlang district on 23 January.

In the first match, Namphai-I FC (A Team) defeated Namphai-II FC by 13 goals (20:07), and Vijaynagar defeated Namphai-I (B Team) by four goals (13-9) in the second match.

The four-day tournament, which was kicked off by Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav, is being organized by the Miao administration, in collaboration with the Rajput Regiment.

Rajput Regiment Commanding Officer Col Vivek Anand, Miao ADC Sunny K Singh, officers, public leaders and others witnessed the opening matches.

Eight teams are participating in the tournament, the final of which will be played on the eve of Republic Day.

The winning team will get a trophy along with Rs 20,000 in cash, while the runner-up team will get Rs 10,000 and a trophy.