Fin’l literacy camp conducted

PIYONG, 24 Jan: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) conducted a financial literacy camp here in Namsai district on Monday to mark the National Girl Child Day.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness among SHGs and girl children regarding the various financial aids provided by banks and the government.

During the programme, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy informed about financial inclusion and financial planning, briefed the participants on the flagship schemes of the state and the central governments, and explained the procedures for availing benefits under schemes such as the PMJDY, the PMSBY, the PMJJBY, the APY and the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.