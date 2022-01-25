Treasury office inaugurated

LIKABALI, 24 Jan: Accounts & Treasuries Director Sukhamay Bhowmik inaugurated the treasury office here in Lower Siang district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Marto Riba, who along with Treasury Officer Tigul Megu and others was present at the function, said, “With the inauguration of the treasury office, a longstanding demand of the people of the area has been fulfilled.”

“The people will be greatly relieved after the inauguration of the office as people had to face hardships in the absence of a treasury office here,” he said.

The DC expressed gratitude to the Guwahati (Assam) DRC for providing assistance in establishing the office, and local MLA Kardo Nyigyor and Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina for their support in making the treasury office functional.

Bhowmik gave assurance that a permanent treasury officer would be posted here very soon. (DIPRO)