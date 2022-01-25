Bose remembered on 125th birth anniv

PASIGHAT, 24 Jan: The 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was celebrated at 2 Mile area here in East Siang district on Sunday.

Attending the event, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong said that “Netaji’s patriotism and sacrifice will always inspire the people of the country and the entire nation will remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country.”

Moyong also threw light on the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj and the bravery of Bose. He commended the East Siang Bengali Welfare Association (ESBWA) for organizing the programme in a befitting manner.

Among others, ESBWA president Jagdish Barman and general secretary Nelu Dey also spoke.

PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong and AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai also attended the programme.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Bose. (DIPRO)