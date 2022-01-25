State reports 1 Covid death, highest single-day spike

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: A 60-year-old male in Tawang with Covid-19 passed away on Sunday, which was reflected in the Covid bulletin on Monday.

With this, the state’s death toll stands at 283.

A tourist from Guwahati, Assam, the deceased had complained of fever and shortness of breath on 23 January and tested positive for Covid-19 through RAT at the district hospital in Tawang. He was admitted to the district Covid health centre at around 8 pm, where he passed away at around 9:30 pm.

The antecedent cause of death is ascent to high altitude without acclimatization, and the immediate cause of death is high altitude pulmonary oedema with Covid-19.

The state also reported the highest single-day spike of 668 Covid-19 cases on Monday, of whom 351 are symptomatic.

The state currently has 3,313 (5.51 percent) active cases.

As per health officials, the state had last recorded its highest single-day spike on 12 July, 2021 with 566 cases.

On Monday, Anjaw reported the highest positivity rate of 66.7 percent, followed by Papum Pare (64.6 percent) and Upper Subansiri (55 percent). The Itanagar Capital Region reported a positivity rate of 37.2 percent.

Meanwhile, 288 people have been declared discharged or recovered by the health department. (See full bulletin)